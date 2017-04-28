BRIEF-China FDA approves country's first all-oral regimen for chronic Hepatitis C

April 28 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* China FDA approves country's first all-oral regimen for chronic Hepatitis C, daklinza (daclatasvir) in combination with sunvepra (asunaprevir)

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - daklinza also approved in China for use in combination with other agents, including sofosbuvir, for HCV genotypes 1-6

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - sofosbuvir is under review by China food and drug administration and is not currently licensed in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: