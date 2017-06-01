BRIEF-China Fiber Optic Network System Group says High Court of Hong Kong grants winding up order against co​

June 1 (Reuters) - China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd

* ‍On 31 May 2017, High Court of Hong Kong granted a winding up order against company​

* Refers to announcements in relation to petition received from Bank of China (Hong Kong) for winding up of company

* ‍Lai kar yan (Derek), Yeung Lui Ming (Edmund) and Ho Kwok Leung Glen to continue as provisional liquidators of co​

* Says trading in shares of company will remain suspended until further notice