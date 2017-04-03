FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-China Fibretech says unit to shutdown operations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 3, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Fibretech says unit to shutdown operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - China Fibretech Ltd:

* Operation of unit, Shishi Simwa Knitting & Dyeing has been downsizing and will be temporarily shut down

* Operations to shut due to non-compliance of sewage treatment regulation and sewage disposal without treatment made by sewage treatment service provider

* Due to uncertainties surrounding claims, trading of company shares will continue to be suspended until further notice

* Operation of subsidiary will be resumed upon compliance of relevant regulations by Haitian

* To downsize and will temporarily shut down operation of its subsidiary in coming few days in order to avoid further loss

* Capacity of sewage treatment service provided to subsidiary has been reduced to 400 tonnes per day

* Haitian penalized by local authority, output of sewage from all dyeing companies in Wubao Industrial Zone restricted and closely monitored by relevant authorities

* Owing to non-compliance of environmental protection and sewage treatment regulation in Shishi by Haitian, Haitian was penalized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.