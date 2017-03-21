BRIEF-China Film plans to set up fund management JV and cinema buyout fund

March 20 (Reuters) - China Film Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a fund management joint venture, which will be capitalized at 10 million yuan, with partner

* Says it will hold 20 percent stake in the joint venture with investment of 2 million yuan

* It will set up a cinema buyout fund, whose initial size will be at least 1 billion yuan

* It will hold 20 percent stake in the buyout fund with investment of 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GPmDF1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)