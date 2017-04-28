BRIEF-China south city holdings appoints new CEO of group
* Song Chuan has been appointed as an executive director of company and chief executive officer of group
April 28China Film Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.13 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
BEIJING China said on Thursday it wants to be good neighbors with North Korea, after the isolated country's state news agency published a rare criticism of Chinese state media commentaries calling for tougher sanctions over the North's nuclear program.