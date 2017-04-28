BRIEF-China south city holdings appoints new CEO of group
* Song Chuan has been appointed as an executive director of company and chief executive officer of group
April 28 China Film Co Ltd
* Says its Q1 net profit down 0.4 percent y/y at 288.2 million yuan ($41.79 million)
* Says its 2016 net profit up 5.7 percent y/y at 917.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p9dEEM; bit.ly/2prZQpE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8962 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING China said on Thursday it wants to be good neighbors with North Korea, after the isolated country's state news agency published a rare criticism of Chinese state media commentaries calling for tougher sanctions over the North's nuclear program.