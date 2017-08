May 25 (Reuters) - China Finance Investment Holdings Ltd

* Golden rich international financial group and purchaser entered into agreement

* Consideration for sale shares is hk$12 million

* vendor to sell and ace jumbo ventures to purchase sale shares at consideration

* Company is expected to book a profit in amount of approximately hk$6 million in respect of disposal