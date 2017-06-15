UPDATE 1-Changing of the guard: China Vanke founder Wang Shi steps down
* Shenzhen Metro nominates 3 non-exec directors for June 30 vote
June 15 China Finance Investment Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into termination agreements to terminate subscription agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI China has completed 48 deals allowing private capital to invest in government-run enterprises by June 20, part of a "mixed ownership" reform program aimed at rejuvenating the state sector, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.