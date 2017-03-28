BRIEF-China Financial Services says Cfsh Urban Development Small Loan reached financing cooperation with Tibet Trust Co., ltd

March 28 (Reuters) - China Financial Services Holdings Ltd

* Cfsh Urban Development Small Loan Co., ltd reached financing cooperation with Tibet Trust Co., Ltd

* Total amount of trust funds under trust scheme is not exceeding rmb450 million

* Fundings obtained will be used for short-term specific financing business on real estate transactions

* Tibet Trust will set up collective fund trust scheme and act as trustee of trust scheme to purchase, specific business loans of Cfsh Urban Development