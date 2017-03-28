FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-China Financial Services says Cfsh Urban Development Small Loan reached financing cooperation with Tibet Trust Co., ltd
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 28, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Financial Services says Cfsh Urban Development Small Loan reached financing cooperation with Tibet Trust Co., ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - China Financial Services Holdings Ltd

* Cfsh Urban Development Small Loan Co., ltd reached financing cooperation with Tibet Trust Co., Ltd

* Total amount of trust funds under trust scheme is not exceeding rmb450 million

* Fundings obtained will be used for short-term specific financing business on real estate transactions

* Tibet Trust will set up collective fund trust scheme and act as trustee of trust scheme to purchase, specific business loans of Cfsh Urban Development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.