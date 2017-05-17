BRIEF-China Financial Services updates on entering subscription agreement

May 17 (Reuters) - China Financial Services Holdings Ltd :

* Company and China United SME Guarantee Corporation entered into subscription agreement

* Net proceeds of subscription, after deduction of related expenses, will be approximately HK$165.0 million

* Co intends to apply net proceeds of subscription to finance balance of cash consideration payable under acquisition

* Agreement in relation to subscription of aggregate of 243 million subscription shares at price of HK$0.68 per subscription share