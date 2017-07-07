UPDATE 3-U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
* Bombers conducted night-time training with Japanese fighters
July 7 China Fordoo Holdings Ltd
* Chung Ming Kit has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombers conducted night-time training with Japanese fighters
BEIJING China's Defence Ministry said on Friday the military will resolutely safeguard the country's sovereignty and security, after two U.S bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea.