4 months ago
BRIEF-China Fortune Investments announces acquisition of Affluent Grand
April 28, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Investments announces acquisition of Affluent Grand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - China Fortune Investments Holding Ltd :

* Major transaction acquisition of Affluent Grand Limited

* Acquisition of affluent grand limited

* Company agreed to acquire from vendors entire issued share capital of target and shareholders loan for HK$380 million

* Consideration to be satisfied as to HK$120 million in cash, HK$100 million by issue of promissory note,HK$160 million by issue of bonds

* Co to acquire issued share capital of affluent grand from tai quan enterprises and extreme rich corporate development Source text : (bit.ly/2pt6USZ) Further company coverage:

