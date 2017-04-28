BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
April 28 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says its Q1 net profit up 35.1 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.04 million)
* Says its Singapore unit CFLD (Singapore) Investment Pte Ltd signs MOU with Brunei's government, Darussalam Assets Sdn Bhd on economic zone project
* Says it plans to set up unit in Brunei
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oC2NEF; bit.ly/2prTpTc
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.8956 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
* American Campus Communities announces increased quarterly dividend