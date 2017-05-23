FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land signs deals on Wuhan aerospace project, investment with Huaneng Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement for Wuhan aerospace industry base PPP project

* Says it signs agreement with Huaneng Trust for perpetual bond investment of up to 3.0 billion yuan ($435.60 million)

* Says Huaneng Trust will set up trust plan to invest 1.5 billion yuan in its property unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qffcu4; bit.ly/2rcrkkN; bit.ly/2rLECSc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

