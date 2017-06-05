FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Fortune Land, unit plan investment and cooperation with partners
June 5, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land, unit plan investment and cooperation with partners

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sign strategic cooperation agreement with China Everbright Bank

* Says unit plans to sign agreement with Indonesia's PT Alam Makmur Indah (AMI) on industry city development in Indonesia

* Says unit plans to buy AMI's property assets for about 693.7 million yuan ($101.98 million)

* Says it plans to sign agreement with Shenwan Hongyuan Securities to boost indirectly owned unit's capital by 1.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qXfZk5; bit.ly/2sHH2Rt; bit.ly/2suSror

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8025 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

