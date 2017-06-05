BRIEF-China Fortune Land, unit plan investment and cooperation with partners

June 5 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sign strategic cooperation agreement with China Everbright Bank
* Says unit plans to sign agreement with Indonesia's PT Alam Makmur Indah (AMI) on industry city development in Indonesia
* Says unit plans to buy AMI's property assets for about 693.7 million yuan ($101.98 million)
* Says it plans to sign agreement with Shenwan Hongyuan Securities to boost indirectly owned unit's capital by 1.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qXfZk5; bit.ly/2sHH2Rt; bit.ly/2suSror
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8025 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)