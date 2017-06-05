BRIEF-China Fortune Land, unit plan investment and cooperation with partners

June 5 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sign strategic cooperation agreement with China Everbright Bank

* Says unit plans to sign agreement with Indonesia's PT Alam Makmur Indah (AMI) on industry city development in Indonesia

* Says unit plans to buy AMI's property assets for about 693.7 million yuan ($101.98 million)

* Says it plans to sign agreement with Shenwan Hongyuan Securities to boost indirectly owned unit's capital by 1.0 billion yuan

