BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 20 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.33 million) assets-backed notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rytHed
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8341 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 23 China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd