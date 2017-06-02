FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-China Gas Holdings says former director and share option holders initiated legal proceedings against co
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 2, 2017 / 3:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China Gas Holdings says former director and share option holders initiated legal proceedings against co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - China Gas Holdings Ltd

* xu ying, a former director of company, has initiated legal proceedings against company recently

* seven holders of share options under scheme have also initiated legal proceedings against company in high court

* "company has never agreed to pay Mr. Xu alleged salary and/or annual bonus of hk$140 million"

* "seven option holders were not eligible persons under scheme when they exercised share options in relation to 10,000,000 shares of company"

* board considers that all of xu's claims are without merit; xu was dismissed by co and was removed from office as director on 29 march 2011

* "company will vigorously defend the claims"

* co clarifies that purpose of granting share options to eligible persons is to provide an incentive to such persons for their contributions to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.