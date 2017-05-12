FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Gold qtrly net profit $6.4 mln vs net loss of $3.5 mln
May 12, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China Gold qtrly net profit $6.4 mln vs net loss of $3.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd

* China gold international reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $82.1 million

* China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly gold production from csh mine decreased by 6% to 34,540 ounces from 36,703 ounces for same period in 2016

* China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly net profit of us$6.4 million from a net loss of us$3.5 million for same period in 2016

* China gold international resources corp - qtrly net profit after income taxes increased to net profit of $6.4 million versus net loss of $3.5 million

* China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly copper production from jiama mine increased by 39% to 5,716 tonnes from 4,106 tonnes

* China gold international resources - copper production of 5,716 tonnes does not include copper output from phase ii series i commissioning during q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

