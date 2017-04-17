FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Green Holdings updates on disposal of equity interest in indirect wholly-owned unit
April 17, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China Green Holdings updates on disposal of equity interest in indirect wholly-owned unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - China Green (Holdings) Ltd

* Discloseable transaction in relation to disposal of entire equity interest in an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary

* Deal for cash consideration of approximately RMB49.8 million

* Purchaser agreed to acquire equity interest, representing 100% of equity interest in target company

* Deal includes debt in amount of approximately RMB45.2 million

* Company expects to record a loss on disposal of approximately RMB5 million

* Expected that disposal will not have a material adverse impact on net asset position of group

* Target co being China Green (Fuyang) Beverages Science And Technology Development Limited; vendor being Xiamen Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

