March 29 (Reuters) - China Greenfresh Group Co Ltd :

* Recommended payment of a final dividend of HK2.00 cents per ordinary share

* Group's FY revenue for year was approximately RMB1.09 billion, representing an increase of 42.53pct

* Group' FY net profit was RMB221.64 million, representing an increase of approximately 1.80pct