April 12 China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 61.3 million yuan ($8.89 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 989.7 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pt659m

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8918 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)