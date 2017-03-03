FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-China Haisheng Juice Holding says unit entered into JV agreement with Ningxian Junong
March 3, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-China Haisheng Juice Holding says unit entered into JV agreement with Ningxian Junong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co Ltd :

* Shaanxi chaoyue, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of group, entered into a joint venture agreement with ningxian junong

* Agreement in relation to formation of jv company in ning xian, gansu province with registered capital of rmb78 million

* Shaanxi chaoyue and ningxian junong will contribute rmb46.8 million and rmb31.2 million to registered capital of jv co

* JV company which will be owned as to 60% by shaanxi chaoyue and 40% by ningxian junong

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

