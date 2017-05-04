Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 15
ZURICH, May 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,162 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
May 4 China Hanya Group Holdings Ltd
* Announces termination of acquisition of Shining Securities Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING The need for an EU-China investment agreement is urgent and would be the easiest way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet pledges of making China's economy open to the world, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Monday.
* Gold hovers above the 100-day moving average * Gold may end bounce in $1,229-$1,236.60 range - technicals * Platinum hits near two-week high (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 15 Gold prices inched up on Monday as weaker-than-expected economic data from the U.S. and a missile test by North Korea over the weekend pressured the dollar. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,231.06 per ounce at 0529 GMT and hovered just above the 100-