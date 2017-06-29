BRIEF-Everchina International FY revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million
* Fy revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7%
June 29 China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd
* Unit, independent aftersales co, each of aftersales management entities & strategic investors enters capital increase deal
* Leaguer auto agreed to contribute rmb105 million to independent aftersales co to subscribe for increased registered capital of rmb35 million
* As result of capital increase and loan capitalisation, registered capital of independent aftersales co will increase to rmb276 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7%
* Shao Genhuo, a non-executive director, will be appointed as chairman