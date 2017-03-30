FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Health Group updates on originating summons against Li Hong Holdings Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - China Health Group Ltd

* Refers to announcements in relation to an originating summons against li hong holdings limited

* Defendant has undertaken not to file a winding up petition against co based on alleged outstanding sum

* Company has undertaken to pay sum of us$4 million or its equivalent into court and so paid on 19 october 2016 among other things

* On 30 September 2016, hearing took place during which defendant has undertaken not to file a winding up petition

* It was concluded that plaintiff has shown that there is bona fide dispute of alleged outstanding sum on substantial grounds Source text ( bit.ly/2nzwdQ4 ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

