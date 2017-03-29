BRIEF-China Healthwise Holdings says entered into S&P agreement to acquire Ace Season Holdings Limited

March 29 (Reuters) - China Healthwise Holdings Ltd :
* Company and vendor entered into s&p agreement
* Net proceeds from subscription, after deduction of related expenses, are estimated to be approximately hk$59.9 million
* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$85.0 million
* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Pursuant to s&p agreement company agreed to acquire and vendor agreed to sell sale shares and sale loan
* Company intends to apply net proceeds from subscription for the acquisition
* Vendor being china star entertainment (bvi) limited, target company is ace season holdings limited
* Co to allot and issue and subscriber to subscribe for a total of 363.6 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.165 per subscription share
