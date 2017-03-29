FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Healthwise Holdings says entered into S&P agreement to acquire Ace Season Holdings Limited
March 29, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Healthwise Holdings says entered into S&P agreement to acquire Ace Season Holdings Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - China Healthwise Holdings Ltd :

* Company and vendor entered into s&p agreement

* Net proceeds from subscription, after deduction of related expenses, are estimated to be approximately hk$59.9 million

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$85.0 million

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Pursuant to s&p agreement company agreed to acquire and vendor agreed to sell sale shares and sale loan

* Company intends to apply net proceeds from subscription for the acquisition

* Vendor being china star entertainment (bvi) limited, target company is ace season holdings limited

* Co to allot and issue and subscriber to subscribe for a total of 363.6 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.165 per subscription share

