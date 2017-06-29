BRIEF-Everchina International FY revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million
* Fy revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7%
June 29 China Healthwise Holdings Ltd:
* Directors do not recommend any dividend in respect of year ended 31 march 2017
* FY revenue hk$319.2 million versus hk$352.8 mln
* Loss for year attributable to owners of company hk$241.9 million versus loss of hk$81.3 million Source text: [bit.ly/2ungB4h] Further company coverage:
June 29 China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd