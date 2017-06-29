June 29 China Healthwise Holdings Ltd:

* Directors do not recommend any dividend in respect of year ended 31 march 2017

* FY revenue hk$319.2 million versus hk$352.8 mln‍​

* Loss for year attributable to owners of company hk$241.9 million versus loss of hk$81.3 million