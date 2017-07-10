BRIEF-China Merchants Shekou's contract sales up in June, H1
July 10 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
July 10 China Healthwise Holdings Ltd-
* Termination Of Letter Of Intent
* Refers to announcement dated 10 may 2017 in relation to loi entered into between company and potential vendor
* Company and potential vendor have agreed to terminate loi
* Termination of loi will not have any adverse impact on operations or financial position of group Source text (bit.ly/2tZfL1p) Further company coverage:
* Says June net profit at 230.7 million yuan ($33.91 million)