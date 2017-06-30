BRIEF-China Sinostar Group Company says FY loss attributable HK$46.1 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company hk$46.1 million versus loss of hk$22.2 million
June 30 China Hengshi Foundation Co Ltd :
* Pan Fei, independent non-executive director received advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access market
* Notice issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission
* CSRC also intends to issue warning on Pan in relation to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Yabaite
* CSRC intends to issue warnings and impose fines on members of board of directors, and senior management of Jiangsu Yabaite
* Notice in relation to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Jiangsu Yabaite
June 30 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd :