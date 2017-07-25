FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-China HKBridge announces termination of completion of second tranche CIC shares
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Energy and Environment
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Arrested Russian's wife denies he is global hacking mastermind
Cyber Risk
Arrested Russian's wife denies he is global hacking mastermind
Now showing at an island not near you
South China Sea
Now showing at an island not near you
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 25, 2017 / 2:45 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-China HKBridge announces termination of completion of second tranche CIC shares

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - China HKBridge Holdings Ltd

* China HKBridge says vendor has decided to terminate completion of second tranche CIC shares and that second tranche option deed will not be executed

* Board considers that termination would not have any material adverse impact on financial position & existing business operation of co

* Upon termination, no parties shall have further rights or obligations towards others in respect of or relating to second tranche CIC shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.