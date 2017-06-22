BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International says during period between 30 May & 6 June, co received notices requesting return of products
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
June 22 China Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Ltd:
* Board of directors does not recommend any final dividend for year
* FY revenue HK$ 852.5 million versus HK$886.7 million
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$19.4 million versus loss of HK$70.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares