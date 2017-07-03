BRIEF-China Evergrande Group says total June contracted sales of properties amounted to RMB61.12 billion
* Total contracted sales of properties for month of June amounted to RMB61.12 billion
July 3 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
* Has been informed by Yang Kai, its Chairman & controlling shareholder, that his debt restructuring adviser expects to engage with creditors
* Adviser believes it is unlikely for creditors of YK Entities to agree debt restructuring if such creditors' exposure to co is not resolved at same time
* Been informed that debt restructuring proposals contemplate grouping businesses &/or assets of group & selected YK entities under intermediate holding co
