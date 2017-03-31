BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says court rejects application to freeze company assets in Hong Kong

March 31 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd

* Hong kong court rejects application to freeze company assets in Hong Kong

* Company requires additional time to verify its financial position before an update can be given to shareholders

* Song kungang, Gu Ruixia, Tsui Kei Pang and Kan Yu Leung Peter, has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director

* Ge Kun, one of company's executive directors remains uncontactable

* Noted press articles that report on a mainland asset management company having applied to court of first instance for orders to freeze assets in hong kong of co

* "absent any other material development, company intends to announce another update in week commencing 10 april 2017"

* Noted press articles on a mainland asset management co applying to court for orders to freeze assets in hong kong of yang kai, his wife and champ harvest ltd

* Company has also lodged a missing person's report with hong kong police as Ge Kun was last known to be in hong kong

* Gopher Asset Management alleged in their application, that it was a creditor of one of co's subsidiaries in Mainland China

* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange has been halted with effect from 24 march 2017

* "until such time as board has been able to ascertain an updated position of co's financial position, suspension will remain in place'