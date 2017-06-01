FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says debt restructuring adviser appointed, provides operational update
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 1, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says debt restructuring adviser appointed, provides operational update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd

* Debt restructuring adviser has been appointed to assist in formulating and negotiating a possible restructuring with creditors.

* As of 31 may, group is aware of 16 additional legal proceedings initiated in prc by third parties against certain members of group

* Group is aware of 16 additional legal proceedings where claims in aggregate, are approximately rmb421.8 million.

* Sales for April 2017 was approximately rmb257 million, down by about 41.3% when compared to corresponding month in 2016

* Group's sales for FY2016/2017 was approximately rmb5.504 billion representing an increase of approximately 21.6%

* Yang Jianing has been appointed as a vice-president of group

* "Group continues to do business in ordinary course" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.