BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says debt restructuring adviser appointed, provides operational update

June 1 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd
* Debt restructuring adviser has been appointed to assist in formulating and negotiating a possible restructuring with creditors.
* As of 31 may, group is aware of 16 additional legal proceedings initiated in prc by third parties against certain members of group
* Group is aware of 16 additional legal proceedings where claims in aggregate, are approximately rmb421.8 million.
* Sales for April 2017 was approximately rmb257 million, down by about 41.3% when compared to corresponding month in 2016
* Group's sales for FY2016/2017 was approximately rmb5.504 billion representing an increase of approximately 21.6%
* Yang Jianing has been appointed as a vice-president of group
* "Group continues to do business in ordinary course"