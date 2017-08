May 8 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd

* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively

* Received a letter from Bank Of China Macau Branch requesting co to repay loan under agreement dated 28 April 2014 by 16 May 2017

* Says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan dated 28 April 2014 by 16 May 2017