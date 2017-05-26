BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership

May 26 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd

* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company

* Ge Kun also ceased to be member of remuneration committee, nomination committee and food quality and safety advisory committee of co

* Yang Kai, continues in his role as a member of co's nomination committee and as chairman of its food quality and safety advisory committee

* Save for appointment of directors and convening meetings, can't act for and on behalf of co until min requirement for no. Of directors met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: