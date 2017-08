March 31 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd

* China Huishan Dairy's controlling shareholder Champ Harvest sold 250.9 million company shares at average HK$0.394 per share on March 24 - HKEx disclosure

* Champ Harvest's Holdings in China Huishan Dairy has reduced to 70.76 percent from 72.62 percent after transaction - HKEx disclosure

Source text in English: bit.ly/2mVnJWC

