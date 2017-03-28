BRIEF-China Innovationpay Group says it entered into sale and purchase agreement with sellers

March 28 (Reuters) - China Innovationpay Group Ltd -

* Company and sellers entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Sellers agreed to sell and company has agreed to purchase sale shares for a total consideration of hk$2.1 billion

* Company entered into sm placing agreement with placing agent

* Placing agent to procure not less than six sm placees to subscribe for up to 460 million sm placing shares

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 29 march 2017

* Sm placing agreement at sm placing price of hk$0.5 to hk$0.75 per sm placing share