FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-China Innovationpay Group says it entered into sale and purchase agreement with sellers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 28, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Innovationpay Group says it entered into sale and purchase agreement with sellers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - China Innovationpay Group Ltd -

* Company and sellers entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Sellers agreed to sell and company has agreed to purchase sale shares for a total consideration of hk$2.1 billion

* Company entered into sm placing agreement with placing agent

* Placing agent to procure not less than six sm placees to subscribe for up to 460 million sm placing shares

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 29 march 2017

* Sm placing agreement at sm placing price of hk$0.5 to hk$0.75 per sm placing share Source text (bit.ly/2ouAFz1) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.