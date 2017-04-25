FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-China Innovative Finance says unit entered into agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 25, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China Innovative Finance says unit entered into agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - China Innovative Finance Group Ltd :

* Major and connected transaction in relation to acquisition of 40% equity interest in target company

* Transaction in relation to acquisition of 40% equity interest in target company

* Deal consideration shall be hk$1.50 bln

* Unit entered into agreement with Shandong International and Shandong Rural

* Unit to acquire 40% of issued share capital of Shandong Hi-Speed (BVI) International

* Consideration shall be satisfied by allotment and issuance of 5 bln shares at issue price of hk$0.3 per share to seller Source text: [bit.ly/2q13eW2] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.