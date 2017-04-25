BRIEF-China Innovative Finance says unit entered into agreement

April 25 (Reuters) - China Innovative Finance Group Ltd :

* Major and connected transaction in relation to acquisition of 40% equity interest in target company

* Transaction in relation to acquisition of 40% equity interest in target company

* Deal consideration shall be hk$1.50 bln

* Unit entered into agreement with Shandong International and Shandong Rural

* Unit to acquire 40% of issued share capital of Shandong Hi-Speed (BVI) International

* Consideration shall be satisfied by allotment and issuance of 5 bln shares at issue price of hk$0.3 per share to seller