UPDATE 1-Changing of the guard: China Vanke founder Wang Shi steps down
* Shenzhen Metro nominates 3 non-exec directors for June 30 vote
June 16 China International Capital Corp Ltd
* each of co and CMC (through their respective holding vehicle), GP and management company entered into fund LP agreement
* Total size of fund is expected to be up to us$500 million
* intends to establish fund for making investments of all kinds with preferred investment sectors in high-tech industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenzhen Metro nominates 3 non-exec directors for June 30 vote
SHANGHAI China has completed 48 deals allowing private capital to invest in government-run enterprises by June 20, part of a "mixed ownership" reform program aimed at rejuvenating the state sector, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.