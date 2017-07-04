BRIEF-China LNG Groups board proposes share consolidation
* Proposes to consolidate every 10 existing shares of par value of HK$0.002 each of co into 1 consolidated share of par value of HK$0.02 each
July 4 China Investment Fund International Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into investment management agreement with fundamental dynamics
* Fundamental Dynamics agreed to act as investment manager of co & to provide investment management services to co
* Total amount payable under investment management agreement is expected to be HK$2.8 million per annum
* Expected that group will record a substantial loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2017