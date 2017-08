Aug 1 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd

* Wuhan Huazi, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinochem Group, granted the purchase option to the company‍​

* Pursuant to non-compete undertaking given by Sinochem Group, whereby company may acquire Wuhan Huazi's stake in Tianjin Dongli Xiaowang village project

* The project was won by Wuhan Huazi through listing-for-sale at a total price of RMB3.15 bln