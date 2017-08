March 28 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd :

* FY revenue RMB27.30 billion versus RMB17.77 billion

* FY profit attributable RMB2.54 billion versus RMB3.05 billion

* The board recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK9.0 cents per share for the year ended 31 Dec 2016.