Feb 22 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd

* Entered into a purchase agreement with HSBC, DBS Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia), Standard Chartered Bank, BOC, Hong Kong Branch And Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

* New notes are expected to be issued on 3 March 2017

* proposed Issuance Of U.S.$500 mln 3.60 Per Cent. Guaranteed Senior Notes Due 2022