Aug 14 (Reuters) - China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc:

* China Jo-Jo drugstores reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $21.7 million versus $20.9 million

* China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc- qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.04