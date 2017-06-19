BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 19 China Kangda Food Co Ltd:
* Fang Yu has been appointed as chief executive officer of company
* An Fengjun has resigned as chief executive officer of company
* Fang Yu has been appointed as chairman of board
* Gao Sishi has resigned as non-executive chairman of board
* Luo Zhenwu, Dong Yutong, Wang Yuan and Fang Yu has been appointed as executive directors
June 23 China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd