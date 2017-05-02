FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Kangda Food says entered into share purchase agreement on 21 April 2017
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 2, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China Kangda Food says entered into share purchase agreement on 21 April 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - China Kangda Food Co Ltd :

* Deal with group A vendors for a total consideration of HK$331.3 million

* Vendors and offeror entered into share purchase agreement on 21 April 2017

* Group A vendors have conditionally agreed to sell, and offeror has conditionally agreed to purchase group A sale shares

* Application has been made by co for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 2 May 2017

* Zensho Holdings (group b vendor) has agreed to sell, and offeror has agreed to purchase 52.3 million shares for HK$70.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

