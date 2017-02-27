BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine expected to record an increase of net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
March 7 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
Feb 27 China Kangda Food Co Ltd:
* Is currently in its blackout period, which commenced on 28 january 2017 and is expected to end on 28 march 2017
* "As such, possible transaction will not proceed until after end of blackout period"
* Refers to co's announcements dated 30 december 2016 and 27 january 2017 in relation to possible transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zongwei Health (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and Gaoxinqi Hosin entered into limited partnership agreement
NEW YORK, March 7 China telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to pay more than $800 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.