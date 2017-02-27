Feb 27 China Kangda Food Co Ltd:

* Is currently in its blackout period, which commenced on 28 january 2017 and is expected to end on 28 march 2017

* "As such, possible transaction will not proceed until after end of blackout period"

* Refers to co's announcements dated 30 december 2016 and 27 january 2017 in relation to possible transaction