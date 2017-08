March 13 (Reuters) - China Lilang Ltd

* FY revenue RMB 2.41 billion versus RMB 2.69 billion

* Final dividend per share HK16 cents

* "Special final dividend of HK6 cents per ordinary share"

* FY profit RMB539.9 million versus RMB 625.2 million

* "Expects its retail stores to continue recording same-store sales growth"

"More stores will be added in shopping malls in provincial capitals and prefecturelevel cities"