March 28 (Reuters) - China LNG Group Ltd:

* FY gross turnover of HK$206.2 million versus hk$1.02 billion

* No dividend was paid and proposed for year ended 31 december 2016

* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of hk$ 92.0 million versus hk$401.1 million

* "group is very optimistic about development of lng market in prc"